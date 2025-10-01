Sergeant George Walker Braidwood, from Shrewsbury, was serving in the Highland Light Infantry when it was sent to France to battle Hitler's Nazi army as part of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) in 1939.

Sgt Braidwood sustained serious injuries in the retreat to Dunkirk ahead of British forces being evacuated back to the mainland in 1940.

He underwent a lengthy period of recovery before eventually being discharged in March 1942, returning to live in Bayston Hill and Meole Brace, and work in Shrewsbury.

But tragically Sgt Braidwood died on June 2, 1943, after a workplace accident disturbed shrapnel left inside his body from the 1940 attack.

He was just 30 years old at the time, and left a wife, Peggy, and daughter Gaynor, who was just two and a half years old.