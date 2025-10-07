Owner of empty Shrewsbury pub wrecked by fire in 'potential arson' attack issues statement

Emergency services rushed to the former Oxon Priory public house in Shrewsbury shortly before 9pm yesterday (Monday) after a fire broke out in the roof space of the building and spread to other parts of the building.

Dozens of firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze as it ripped through the former Greene King pub, which closed in July.

Emergency services investigating the blaze remained on the scene this morning, as West Mercia Police announced it was treating the fire as "potentially arson".

The former Oxon Priory in Shrewsbury, pictured following a major blaze on October 6. Photo: Steve Leath

At around 3pm on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the force told the Shropshire Star that two teenage boys had been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.

Greene King, which still owns the building, has today issued a statement.

A spokesperson for the pub chain said: "We are grateful to the fire service for their swift action following a fire that took place at the Oxon Priory last night.

"Thankfully no-one was injured, and we are currently assessing the damage to the building."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Tom Hatfield was among the firefighters who remained at the scene this morning.

Mr Hatfield told the Shropshire Star that between 30 and 40 firefighters had been battling the blaze into the early hours.

"We got the call at around 9pm, the visible flames were gone by around 3am," he said.

"We left crews on scene overnight to make sure it didn't reignite in the wind then we've come back to inspect it again this morning.

"There is significant damage to the roof and first floor, but it was well contained and stopped from spreading by the crews on scene last night.

"At the minute, we believe the fire started at the top and travelled down."

Following the incident, a West Mercia Police spokesperson said the force would be carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area to aid the investigation.

Anyone with information was being asked to call police on 07773 054605.