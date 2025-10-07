Major fire at disused Shrewsbury pub the Oxon Priory was 'potentially arson' say police

West Mercia Police said a "scene guard" remains in place at the Oxon Priory off Welshpool Road as investigations continue into the cause of a large blaze that broke out at around 9pm yesterday (Monday).

Several fire crews were sent to the scene as flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from the building. Members of the public gathered nearby as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Damage to The Oxon Priory in Shrewsbury after a fire. Photo: Steve Leath

The Oxon Priory, once a popular venue particularly among real ale drinkers, was closed in July as Greene King said it had made the difficult decision to shut the pub permanently.

West Mercia Police confirmed it is treating the fire as "potentially arson".

The incident is being treated as "potentially arson". Photo: Steve Leath

A spokesperson told the Shropshire Star: "Police were called to the Oxon Priory on Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury around 9pm last night (Monday, October 6) due to a large fire at the premises.

"Colleagues from the fire service worked to control the fire and road closures were put in place. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

The fire at the Oxon Priory

"The incident is being treated as potentially arson, and a scene guard is in place as officers work with fire investigators to determine the cause.

"Police will be carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in local area. If you have any information which could help in the investigation, please get in contact by calling 07773 054605."

An update from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire began in the roof space before spreading to other parts of the building.

A police scene guard remains in place at The Oxon Priory on Welshpool Road as investigations continue into the cause of the blaze. Photo: Steve Leath

An aerial ladder platform was used to douse the property from above as crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using hose reel and main jets.

A "relief crew" remained on site this morning to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

Multiple fire crews were called to The Oxon Priory in Shrewsbury after a major fire. Photo: Steve Leath

The West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene, along with the Highways Agency, due to the pub's location at a busy junction on one of Shrewsbury’s main routes.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.