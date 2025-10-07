Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after major fire at disused Shrewsbury pub

West Mercia Police have confirmed two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a major fire that broke out at the former Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the former public house in Shrewsbury shortly before 9pm on October 6 after a fire broke out in the roof space and spread to other parts of the building.

The former Oxon Priory Pub in Shrewsbury after the major fire on Monday, October 6

Dozens of firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze as it ripped through the former Greene King pub, which closed in July.

On Tuesday morning, West Mercia Police said a "scene guard" was in place and the incident was being treating as "potentially arson".

Throughout the day, police were carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area to aid the investigation.

At around 3pm, a spokesperson for the force told the Shropshire Star that two teenage boys had been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.