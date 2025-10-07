Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after major fire at disused Shrewsbury pub
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson amid an investigation into the origins of a major fire at a former Shrewsbury pub.
West Mercia Police have confirmed two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a major fire that broke out at the former Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury on Monday.
Emergency services rushed to the former public house in Shrewsbury shortly before 9pm on October 6 after a fire broke out in the roof space and spread to other parts of the building.
Dozens of firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze as it ripped through the former Greene King pub, which closed in July.
On Tuesday morning, West Mercia Police said a "scene guard" was in place and the incident was being treating as "potentially arson".
Throughout the day, police were carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in the area to aid the investigation.
At around 3pm, a spokesperson for the force told the Shropshire Star that two teenage boys had been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.