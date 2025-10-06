Firefighters tackle major blaze at popular Shrewsbury pub which closed this summer

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six crews to the scene of the blaze, at the former Oxon Priory public house, where flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Welshpool Road property.

Crews were alerted to the fire shortly before 9pm on Monday, October 6, with six fire engines sent to tackle the incident.

Police closed roads to traffic due to the blaze, while members of the public gathered to see the fire service attempting to get the incident under control.

Crowds gathered as firefighters tackled the incident at the former Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury.

An update from the fire service said that there had been a fire in the roof space of the pub, which had spread to other parts of the building.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Highways Agency were also called to the incident, with the pub sitting on the junction of one of Shrewsbury's busiest routes.

Roads were sealed off while the emergency services responded to the incident.

Firefighters could be seen shooting jets of water into the property, with the aerial ladder platform, incident command unit, and a welfare unit in attendance.

The fire service said crews had worn breathing equipment while using hosereel jets and main jets to tackle the incident.

The pub closed this summer with locals saying it had shut in July.

Based off Welshpool Road, the Greene King pub had previously been a popular venue with real ale drinkers.

The Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury back in August this year.

Speaking in August the brewery said it was a difficult decision to close the pub and thanked customers for their support.

A spokesperson for the venue said: "We can confirm that the Oxon Priory in Shrewsbury has now closed. Making the decision to close a pub is never an easy one, and multiple factors are always considered.

"We have worked with our team to find alternative roles at our other pubs in the local area where possible and we would like to thank our loyal customers and communities for visiting us over the years. We look forward to welcoming them into our other pubs in Shropshire soon."