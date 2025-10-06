Damage to church and arson attack on front door among recent incidents in and around Broseley, councillors told

Ahead of a Broseley Town Council meeting on Tuesday (October 7), PCSO Helen Scott has provided an update on police and Safer Neighbourhood Team activity in the area.

She said there were no reports of anti-social behaviour or commercial theft during September, but there had been three reports of drug-related activity: two regarding dealing and one treated as a concern for safety.

PCSO Scott added that there were five domestic incidents and six calls regarding mental health/concern for safety incidents. She said officers attended an address for a public order incident and went to three separate address for claims of harassment.

She mentioned two applications had been made under Clare’s Law, which allows people to apply for information about a current or ex-partner's potential history of violence or abuse.

Police received reports of criminal damage at St Mary the Virgin Church in Jackfield. Picture: Google

Meanwhile, there had been four reports of assault, including two that involved children. One of them resulted in a missing person report, but the child was found safe and well.

PCSO Scott also mentioned criminal damage taking place at St Mary the Virgin Church in Jackfield where unknown individuals pulled down bird boxes and damaged paving slabs.

There was also a report of arson in the area, where a front door was set alight with an accelerent. PCSO Scott said the occupants have since left the area, so no further issues are expected.

Meanwhile, officers attended three road traffic matters: a collision, diesel on the highway, and a report of cattle on the road.

“There have been numerous calls for police assistance regarding a local establishment and its residents,” said PCSO Scott.

“It has been identified that the issue is a civil matter. However, police attendance has been required to ensure public order is maintained.”

PCSO Scott also mentioned the recent sentencing of seven men – including two from Broseley – who stole nearly £6 million worth of tractors, Land Rovers, quad bikes and more from businesses in Shropshire and North Wales.

Andrew Baker, Thomas Nutt, Wayne Price, Dean Rogerson, Neil Shevlin and Ryan Taylor were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for their roles in a multi-million pound rural crime conspiracy. Picture: West Mercia Police

More than 120 thefts or attempts were made across the region between 2022 and 2024 in a spate of crime “on an unprecedented scale".

Ringleader Wayne Price, aged 32 and from Cross Houses, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Thomas Nutt, 27 an of Bridgnorth Road, Broseley; and Andrew Baker, 36 and of Lovell Close, Shifnal, were both sent down for four years and five months.

Dean Rogerson, 34, of Homelands Park, Ketley Bank, Telford, got three years and one month, while Ryan Taylor, 32, of Hayward Parade, Telford, received a sentence of two years and six months.

Neil Shevlin, 32 and of Four Winds, Norton, Shifnal; and Christopher Downes, 35 and of Park View, Broseley, received sentences of one year and two months, and seven months respectively.