Teen motorist caught driving in Telford after taking cannabis gets road ban and hefty fine
A teenage motorist who drove in Telford after taking cannabis has been banned from the road.
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Published
Chasey Lee, aged 19, drove a Volkswagen Golf on Stainburn Road, Lawley, Telford on November 13 last year.
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