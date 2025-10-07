Fire crews fighting Shrewsbury pub blaze forced to ground drone due to 'public interference'

Tweedale Fire Station issued a strong warning following the incident at the Oxon Priory pub, where a large blaze broke out on Monday night, causing significant damage to the building.

As part of the large-scale emergency response, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service personnel deployed an operational drone to assess the situation and support firefighting efforts from the air.

However, crews were forced to ground the machine after a private drone was spotted flying nearby - a move described as dangerous and disruptive to emergency operations.

A fire wrecked the former Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

In a post shared on social media, Tweedale Fire Station said: "As part of our response, we were deploying our fire service drone, which plays a vital role in crew safety, scene awareness, and protecting property.

"Unfortunately, we had to ground our drone due to a member of the public flying their personal drone in the area.

"Please remember - flying a drone near an emergency incident is dangerous and directly impacts our ability to keep crews safe and respond effectively.

"Our drones are a crucial tool for saving lives, protecting property, and supporting emergency operations. We kindly ask - if you see an incident, do not fly your drone. Leave the skies clear for emergency services.

"Thank you for your support."

Meanwhile, West Mercia Police has confirmed that the fire is being treated as "potentially arson", and a scene guard remains in place at the site on Welshpool Road as investigations continue.

The fire broke out at around 9pm on Monday. Several fire crews were sent to the scene, where large flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from the building. Members of the public gathered nearby as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.