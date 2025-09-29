Reform councillors welcome step forward towards Shropshire Council fraud team

At last week's full meeting of Shropshire Council the Reform group put forward a motion calling for the establishment of a fraud investigation team in the organisation.

But due to the council's constitution, which does not allow for any motion setting out budgetary expenditure to be debated at full council, the matter was not discussed.

Instead the council's chairman moved for the proposal to go before the Audit and Governance Committee for more detailed consideration - including the potential funding required for the team.

Reform said the aim of the motion was "simple" adding that it is designed "to protect the public purse, ensure every pound is spent on services for local residents and not lost to fraud and ensure those who abuse the system are caught".

Councillor Hancock-Davies, who proposed the motion, said: "I was disappointed the motion could not be debated at full council, however I fully respect and accept the constitution and I am grateful to the chairman for ensuring this important issue will be properly considered by the relevant committee with a recommendation to then be made to cabinet.

"Fraud costs the UK public sector billions each year and Shropshire deserves its fair share back. We owe it to the people of Shropshire to take this seriously and that people who abuse the system are caught and monies repaid.

"If we continue to do nothing, Shropshire’s residents and their essential services remain vulnerable to fraud. It is time to tackle this important issue and put a stop to it once and for all."

In a statement the Reform UK Shropshire group added: "We are pleased this proposal will now go to Audit and Governance Committee for detailed debate.

"This is about fairness, accountability and protecting services for those who genuinely need them. We will continue to fight tooth and nail for Shropshire to have a proper fraud investigation team, so residents know their money is safe and being used wisely."