The measures have been taken by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It said the decision had been taken following guidance from NHS England and is intended to reduce the spread of respiratory infections and Covid.

The measures will apply to a number of areas of the hospitals including the A&Es.

A statement from the trust said: "We will be re-introducing face-mask-wearing in some areas of our hospitals from Wednesday, October 8.

"This follows guidance from NHS England to reduce the spread of respiratory infections this winter and protect patients, visitors and staff. It also follows a recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in our hospitals."

SaTH is asking patients and visitors to wear face masks at all times in the following areas: Emergency Department; Same Day Emergency Care, Acute Medical Unit, Acute Medical Assessment area; Surgical Assessment Unit; Children’s Assessment Unit & Ward 19; Ward 24 and Ward 17 Respiratory; Ward 23 Oncology/Haematology, Chemo Day Centre, Lingen Davies, Haematology clinics and Paediatric Oncology/Haematology; Ward 35 Nephrology; Neonatal unit.

Face masks will be provided, and people can ask a member of staff if they need one.

A spokesman added: "If you feel you are exempt, please discuss this with a member of staff.

"We will continue to regularly review the use of face masks in our hospitals."