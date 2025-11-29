A particularly miserable Budget, lockdown inquiry hindsight and David Cameron's cancer revelation: Toby Neal on politics

Tax when you spend, tax when you save, tax in your life, tax in your grave.

Tax if you stay, tax if you leave, we all have to pay, Rachel Reeves.

Budgets don't usually do much to raise the spirits, but this one was particularly miserable. Ordinary working people will be asking, in the words of Dusty Springfield (supported by the Pet Shop Boys): What have I done to deserve this?

And those poor Premier League footballers and pop stars in their expensive houses. They'll have trouble selling them as they flee the country.

The tax take is now the highest in British history and the Chancellor still has a direct hike in income tax and VAT up her sleeve any time she feels she can get away with it.

The Chancellor still has a direct hike in income tax and VAT up her sleeve. Photo: Frank Augstein/PA

Did you hear Kemi Badenoch's withering attack, mocking Rachel Reeves's oft-stated pride at being the first female Chancellor, and explaining "woman to woman": "People out there aren’t complaining because she’s female. They’re complaining because she is utterly incompetent."