Millions of pounds still owed to Shropshire Council in unpaid council tax

Councillor Roger Evans, portfolio holder for finance, said that at the end of the 2024/25 financial year, £28.2 million of council tax was owed to the authority.

A total of £2.28m had been collected by August 1, he added, but nearly £26m is still outstanding.

“Debt levels have increased substantially in the last few years,” said Councillor Evans.

“An example of this is the £6.6m it increased by in 2024/25. A comparable situation, although smaller, exists concerning the business rates collection.

“My aim is to continue to reduce this as part of the short-term plan I am implementing.”

Councillor Evans was responding to a question from Councillor Harry Hancock-Davies during a full council meeting on September 25. The Reform UK councillor wanted to know what steps the current Liberal Democrat administration has taken to strengthen council tax and business rate collection after the revenues and benefits budget was cut by the Conservatives.

“I had already asked the question and also raised queries on a number of issues that fellow councillors have raised with me,” said Councillor Evans.

“I too am concerned not only within this department but in many other areas of the council where teams have been reduced in number under the previous administration and their efforts to use any means possible to reduce costs.

“We need to review this policy and look more carefully across the authority in how we deliver a balanced budget.

“Staffing numbers will have to change, up or down, but we aim to do this in a more considered way.

“The staff [level] does urgently need to be increased, and I have had it confirmed in the last few days that both a short-term and a longer plan is being discussed and put together including a revised software addition to assist in what we both want to achieve.

“In the present position we find ourselves in, any extra income that we can obtain is to be welcomed. Last year, before becoming part of this new administration, I did both note and asked questions concerning the council’s external auditors’ comments about the amount of outstanding debt the council has.”