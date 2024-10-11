Multiple vehicle crash on M54 leads to traffic being held
One of the county's major routes into the West Midlands is currently facing 45 minute delays after a multiple vehicle crash.
National Highways said the crash had taken place on the M54 Eastbound, between Junction 3 for Cosford, and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton.
The organisation said traffic is currently being held between the junctions, with delays of 45 minutes expected.
An update on social media said: "Following a multiple vehicle collision, the #M54 is currently held eastbound between J3 (#Cosford) and J2 (#Wolverhampton).
"All emergency services and #TrafficOfficers are working at the scene to clear the vehicles involved and reopen the lanes. There are delays of 45 minutes."