Multiple vehicle crash on M54 leads to traffic being held

One of the county's major routes into the West Midlands is currently facing 45 minute delays after a multiple vehicle crash.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

National Highways said the crash had taken place on the M54 Eastbound, between Junction 3 for Cosford, and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton.

The organisation said traffic is currently being held between the junctions, with delays of 45 minutes expected.

An update on social media said: "Following a multiple vehicle collision, the #M54 is currently held eastbound between J3 (#Cosford) and J2 (#Wolverhampton).

"All emergency services and #TrafficOfficers are working at the scene to clear the vehicles involved and reopen the lanes. There are delays of 45 minutes."

