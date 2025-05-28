'Forging Ahead': A history of the Black Country 1940 to the 1960s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dr Simon Briercliffe is an honorary research fellow at the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Midland History. He is also a researcher for the Black Country Living Museum. He will be joining us at the Red House, Albrighton on Monday 2 June to give key insights from his study of the post War period in the Black Country.

Simon will draw extensively form his book: ‘Forging Ahead: Austerity to Prosperity in the Black Country 1945-1968’ first published in 2021. Join us as we discover how the post war period in the Black Country was one of economic and social change.

The talk starts at 7.30pm on Monday 2 June at the Red House, High St in Albrighton. Just £3 on the door for visitors. All welcome.