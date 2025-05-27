Fewer than 10% of homes left at Albrighton development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Boningale Homes is building 168 stunning new homes at its Millfields site in the village over three phases, with most already completed and occupied.

The development has been a huge success with househunters with 156 now sold or reserved – leaving just 12 properties available.

The Hazel

There is a selection of three and four-bedroom homes to choose from in a variety of styles.

Andrea Simmons, Sales Director at Boningale Homes, said: “Millfields has proved to be an exceptionally popular development and, after a period of consistent sales, we are now nearing the end of the project.

“We would anticipate selling out by the end of this summer, so anyone who has been thinking about joining this wonderful new community needs to act quickly.”

Millfields was first launched in 2019 and an impressive and sought-after development has emerged, including a play park and green spaces.

Boningale Homes is a family-owned developer with plans to deliver multiple developments over the coming years to meet the housing needs of Staffordshire, Shropshire and the wider West Midlands.

It prides itself on delivering high-quality housing for buyers. Andrea added: “Our philosophy and ambition is to create wonderful living spaces through a high-quality interior finish and specification, including high ceilings and premium appliances as standard.

“We are really proud of the homes we have been able to create at Millfields.”

Phase three at Millfields includes affordable housing, with some properties available for rent and others through the Discounted Sale scheme. This allows buyers living in Shropshire and adhering to other set criteria to purchase their home for 60% of the market value.

For more information, visit boningalehomes.co.uk