Shropshire hunt group issued with 'anti-social behaviour' warning from police and council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Albrighton and Woodland Hunt was issued with a Community Protection Warning in March 2024 following what Staffordshire Police calls persistent reports of anti-social behaviour and damage to property.

The warning has set out 10 actions that the hunt must comply with, including that huntsmen control the hounds to prevent them from straying off the scent and onto private land and not to pursue wild mammals.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "In March 2024, we issued a Community Protection Warning (CPW) against the Albrighton and Woodland Hunt following persistent reports of anti-social behaviour and damage to property.

"The warning was issued alongside the South Staffordshire Council and follows a previous warning that was served in February 2019."

The CPW sets out 10 actions that the hunt must comply with.