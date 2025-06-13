Shropshire's RAF Museum begins huge mission to relocate historic objects to new collections hub providing first public viewing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The museum in Cosford features several collections capturing each aspect of life in the RAF. But less than one per cent of the museum's rich collection is currently on display, with many remaining treasures hidden away in a storage facility at MOD Stafford.

The cave of aviation heritage holds everything from aircraft and ejector seats to uniforms, medals and memorabilia, each with their own remarkable story.

The RAF Museum in Cosford is on a mission to relocate more than 50,000 historic objects to its facility where they can be viewed by the public for the first time. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

The historic objects have been in storage at MOD Stafford. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

But now, in a new mission, the RAF Museum Midlands is relocating these hidden treasures to a new purpose-built 'Collections Hub' at its facility, where they will become accessible to the public for the very first time.

To achieve this, the museum is inviting residents and businesses to join its fundraising campaign 'The Crate Escape', which will support the project and the preservation of the historic objects.

Historic objects include aircraft and ejector seats to uniforms, medals and memorabilia. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

The new collections hub is being created as part of the museum's major transformation project. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

Curator at the RAF Museum in Cosford, Ewen Cameron, said: "The move from Stafford to our Midlands site is no small feat. Behind the scenes, our specialist staff and dedicated volunteers are busy preparing to move more than 50,000 objects.

"This equates to over 31,000 hours of work identifying and cataloguing each individual object, assessing its condition, carrying out essential conservation work, and carefully cleaning and packing the objects, ready for their final journey to the museum."

More than 50,000 historic objects are being moved to the new collections hub. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

The new collections hub will allow the historic objects to be viewed by the public for the first time. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

The huge logistical operation marks a key phase in the museum's wider transformation project that is due to be completed in the summer of 2027.

The development project will see the creation of a new exhibition that explores the role of the RAF from 1980 through to space and cyber defence, alongside the creation of a state-of-the-art learning centre and green spaces for visitors.

Each item that is being moved has its own history. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands.

Residents and businesses can choose to support or sponsor a box that will be used to move the historic objects to the museum.

There are 'bronze', 'silver' and 'gold' options. Sponsors can receive their names on the box, certificates, and have their names featured at the museum.

The historic objects have been in storage at MOD Stafford. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

Historic objects include aircraft and ejector seats to uniforms, medals and memorabilia. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

Sponsorship available of boxes:

Bronze: £30 - A sponsor can be one of four names on a box, receive a digital certificate, and see their name added to The Crate Escape virtual wall

Silver: £100 - Your name will exclusively be added to a box, the sponsor will receive a special thank you and pin badge through the post, and see their name added to The Crate Escape virtual wall

Gold: from £1,000 - Large object sponsorships are available. A sponsor can choose the object they wish to sponsor, receive personalised recognition on protective coverings, and enjoy the opportunity to visit the team in action at MOD Stafford, and even get hands-on and help pack.

Ella Hewitt, individual giving manager at the RAF Museum, added: "The Crate Escape isn’t just about moving objects, it’s about bringing hidden RAF stories of bravery, innovation and sacrifice to light.

Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

"By sponsoring a box, supporters are helping to preserve these powerful stories and make them accessible for future generations. With your support, we can deliver history to its new home and bring our vision for a transformed RAF Museum Midlands to life, one box at a time."

The RAF Museum in Cosford is on a mission to relocate more than 50,000 historic objects to its facility where they can be viewed by the public for the first time. Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

Picture: RAF Museum Midlands

Further information about the museum's redevelopment project and sponsorship can be found at rafmuseum.org.