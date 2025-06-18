Fire crews called to caravan fire off A41 in Albrighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place in Albrighton with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted at around 3.22am today - Wednesday, June 18.

Two crews were sent to the scene of the incident, off the A41, one from Albrighton and another from Telford Central.

An update said that the blaze had involved one caravan on fire which spread to a car, a van and an outbuilding.

The crews used two hose reel jets and rakes to put the fire out.