Police appeal after Albrighton motorbike crash leaves woman with 'life-changing' injuries

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Holyhead Road near Albrighton at around 5.45pm on Sunday, June 8 following a crash between a motorbike and a car.

The male driver of the motorbike and a female passenger were both assessed at the scene and found to have sustained serious injuries.

The passenger was airlifted to hospital, while the driver was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Now, Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened near the junction of County Lane and the A464 Holyhead Road in Albrighton. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the force said: "We went to the scene with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance.

"A black Skoda Yeti and a green Kawasaki motorcycle were involved. The rider of the bike, a man, and the passenger on the bike, a woman, were both taken to hospital.

"The woman’s injuries are believed to be potentially life-changing at this time.

"The driver of the Skoda was not injured and stayed at the scene after it happened."

Anyone with any information that can help is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or using live chat on Staffordshire Police's website, quoting incident 603 of 8 June.