Cross-county police forces partner for joint operation to tackle poaching and rural crime

Officers from West Mercia Police's Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) joined forces with Staffordshire Police on Wednesday (June 11) to assist with 'Operation Hallikar'.

The initiative aims to target offenders who are committing rural and wildlife crime.

The operation was conducted along the Shropshire/South Staffordshire border where there have been reports and incidents of illegal fishing and hare coursing.

Police officers from West Mercia Police and Staffordshire Police joined forces for Operation Hallikar. Picture: West Mercia Police.

Police were joined by officers from the Environment Agency, water bailiffs and wildlife crime officers from both Staffordshire Police and West Mercia Police.

A post on the Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Officers from the Shifnal and Albrighton SNT joined forces with Staffordshire Police on June 11 to assist them with Operation Hallikar.

"The intelligence-led operation was conducted along the South Staffordshire border partnering our border in Albrighton and Shifnal where previous offences of illegal fishing and hare coursing have occurred. During these patrols a number of fisheries and farms were visited with crime prevention advice given out."