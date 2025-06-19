Firefighters called after two-vehicle crash in village near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire firefighters were called in to assist following a crash in Cleobury North on Thursday afternoon (June 19).

One crew was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth fire station following the call reporting the collision just before 2pm.

Shropshire firefighters were called in to assist following a crash in Cleobury North on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Google

A spokesperson from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the collision involved two vehicles.

"Crews removed vehicles from the carriageway and made cars safe," the report continued, noting there were "no persons trapped".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 2.34pm.