Drivers delayed on main road in Codsall after accident
An accident has partially blocked the A41 in Codsall this evening with delays being experienced.
Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
The latest from AA Traffic News says traffic is now getting by after an earlier blockage between Middle Lane and The Oaken Arms Pub in Codsall following an accident.
The A41 is the main route between Wolverhampton and Albrighton and the blockage was first reported at around 5.30pm.