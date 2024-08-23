Civic society crown's village's champion gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albrighton and District Civic Society has been recognising the efforts of its green-figured villagers, crowning the winner in its 2024 Front Garden Competition.

The honour of judging this year went to Dipika Price, a keen gardener and a previous winner of the competition.

The top prize went to Dave Morris from Bishton Road, with John and Marjorie Bulmer of Cross Road named runners-up.

There were certificates of distinction for a number of residents, including Valerie Jones of Barrington Close, Derek and Theresa Harris of Church Lane, and Clare Bolitho of White Ladies Court.

Mrs Price said there had been stiff competition for the top prize, with the village being home to "a good number of beautiful gardens".

She said: "Albrighton is blessed with lots of lovely gardens and keen gardeners.

"It was quite difficult to choose the winner but what I looked for was the overall design and whether the garden had all-year-round interest, and good planting."

Highlighting the 'eye-catching' winning garden Mrs Price said: "It had magnificent dahlias and they are very fashionable, and lovely soft swathes of grass which gave it a nice mix of planting, with lots of nice colour.

"I loved the juxtaposition of the swathes of grass amongst the dahlias."

The winner receives a trophy as well as a rose from David Austin Roses.