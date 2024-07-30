'It will have a detrimental impact on our community' - parish council joins campaigners in opposition village housing scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albrighton Parish Council voted to unanimously object to the proposed development by Boningale Homes development in Albrighton.

The scheme, which has gone before planners at Shropshire Council, will see not just 800 homes built in the village, but also a secondary school, care home and supermarket in the middle of the green belt.

The proposals has seen villages form the Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG), which recently handed in a 3700-strong petition to Shropshire Council.

They have also been supported by Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard.

Now the Parish Council has come out to voice its opposition to the plans.

Colin Noakes, Chairman of Albrighton Parish Council, added his support: “Sustainable development should meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

“Albrighton Parish Council believes the Boningale Homes proposal falls short of meeting this objective and is an over-development of our village, prioritising short-term gain over long-term viability and resilience.

“It will have a detrimental impact on our community and, therefore, we respectfully request that the application is refused.”

Charlie Blakemore of AVAG said: “We are now approaching 500 objections from residents on the Shropshire Council Planning Portal to these proposals and this number is growing daily.

“There is an unbelievable groundswell of residents in the village that object vehemently against the Boningale Homes plan, and we are delighted that our Parish Council has represented our views by unanimously objecting.”

Boningale Homes has said their proposal would help deliver “much-needed high quality housing across Shropshire and the Black Country, and would help the county meet its housing obligations.

They have also said they have “carried out an extensive public consultation process” over the proposals.