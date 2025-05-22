Vintage fairground featuring some of the world's oldest rides arrives in Shropshire - here's all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents from across the county are being welcomed to the Lakins Steam Fair at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, over the May half-term holiday where they can enjoy a variety of several classic attractions.

Between this Saturday (May 24) and Sunday, June 1, visitors can take a ride on the Victory Dodgems that date back to 1936 or enjoy the thrill of the Excelsior Steam Yachts, the second-oldest ride of its kind in the world.

Trying out the dodgems are Lakin's Ryan Lakin (right) and Harry Cheeseman. Photo: Steve Leath

There are rides for younger visitors too with the Toytown Roundabout alongside several vintage game stalls including a six-dart roundstall, a white-and-blue roll-down roundstall and a coconut/skittle stall.

Photo: Steve Leath

It will be the first time Attingham Park has hosted the Lakins Steam Fair.