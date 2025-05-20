Shropshire's David Austin Roses wins Gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Austin Roses, based in Albrighton, was awarded a floral Gold medal for its roses at this week's show.

The company recently unveiled its new 'King’s Rose', created as a tribute to King Charles III - and Queen Camilla was seen enjoying a bunch at the show on Monday (May 19).

Everyone adores the flowers by David Austin Roses - and this one has been in the making for 12 years. Pictured is Queen Camilla smiling as she smells 'The King's Rose'. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

David Beckham, who has shared his love for David Austin Roses a number of times, was also at the event as an ambassador for the King's Foundation.

King Charles III meets David Austin Roses enthusiast David Beckham during the show. Photo: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

David Austin of David Austin Roses described the beautiful new flower: “The King’s Rose is particularly special - it’s our first striped rose, created in collaboration with The King’s Foundation. The rose is a tribute to the enduring values of His Majesty King Charles III through the work of the foundation, investing in education, sustainable practices, and the revitalisation of heritage.”

Queen Camilla with 'The King's Rose' by David Austin Roses. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

As part of the collaboration with The King's Foundation, David Austin Roses will donate £2.50 from every sale to support the foundation’s work. David Austin said: "This gesture reflects our shared commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and a deep respect for the natural world."