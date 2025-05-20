Shropshire's David Austin Roses wins Gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show Awards
Shropshire's own distinguished rose experts at David Austin Roses have won a gold medal at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show Awards.
David Austin Roses, based in Albrighton, was awarded a floral Gold medal for its roses at this week's show.
The company recently unveiled its new 'King’s Rose', created as a tribute to King Charles III - and Queen Camilla was seen enjoying a bunch at the show on Monday (May 19).
David Beckham, who has shared his love for David Austin Roses a number of times, was also at the event as an ambassador for the King's Foundation.
David Austin of David Austin Roses described the beautiful new flower: “The King’s Rose is particularly special - it’s our first striped rose, created in collaboration with The King’s Foundation. The rose is a tribute to the enduring values of His Majesty King Charles III through the work of the foundation, investing in education, sustainable practices, and the revitalisation of heritage.”
As part of the collaboration with The King's Foundation, David Austin Roses will donate £2.50 from every sale to support the foundation’s work. David Austin said: "This gesture reflects our shared commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and a deep respect for the natural world."