Plant it like Beckham – footballing legend tackles re-potting of a David Austin Rose watched by millions of followers

The dad-of-four was filmed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, as he attempted to plant the Queen of Sweden rose alongside a fence at his home they share in the Cotswolds.

The ex-England skipper, who scored 176 times in his 115 appearances for the national side, was seen by his 88 million followers digging a hole for the pink bloom while bare-footed as his wife looked on.

Victoria told their Instagram followers: “He does love a spot of gardening.”

Beckham digging a hole for his David Austin Rose (picture: Instagram David Beckham)

David then asked her: “Is it deep enough?”

She replied: “I'm not the one to ask.”

Beckham is then seen to struggle to remove the David Austin Rose from its box.

Becks with his new rose replanted (picture: Instagram David Beckham)

Beckham's struggles with the bloom, which came from the Albrighton nursery, saw him receive numerous tips on the best way to get the flower from the box and replant it.

Then in an updated post, Beckham is finally seen tapping the plant free from its pot and successfully replanting it into the hole he'd earlier dug.

“Yesterday I took some advice from a few people as I was trying to get my Queen of Sweden out of the box. They were right, who knew," he said, successfully replanting the bloom.

The Queen of Sweden was bred by the David Austin nursery in 2004. The English shrub rose was named after the Queen of Sweden, as a result of a treaty being signed between Sweden and the UK – so it has a pretty significant meaning behind it.