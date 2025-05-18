Crowds flock to air ambulance base open day in Cosford
Crowds flocked to the county's air ambulance base to find out more about its lifesaving work - and support the charity.
The Midlands Air Ambulance opened up its Cosford base to the public today, giving them a glimpse behind the scenes of the region's vital lifesaving service.
Every year Midlands Air Ambulance Charity hosts open days at its three airbases across its six-county operating patch.
The series of family-friendly events gives people an exclusive insight into the charity’s lifesaving work and the chance to look around its state-of-the-art helicopters and critical care cars.