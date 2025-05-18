Crowds flock to air ambulance base open day in Cosford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Midlands Air Ambulance opened up its Cosford base to the public today, giving them a glimpse behind the scenes of the region's vital lifesaving service.

Thomas Hillman sat in the air ambulance cockpit at the open day.

Every year Midlands Air Ambulance Charity hosts open days at its three airbases across its six-county operating patch.

Greg Fitzpatrick was showing off a spectacular 1/4 scale model of the air ambulance that he built himself.

The series of family-friendly events gives people an exclusive insight into the charity’s lifesaving work and the chance to look around its state-of-the-art helicopters and critical care cars.