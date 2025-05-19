'When I first saw this new bloom I knew it had to be the one' - 'King's Rose' unveiled by David Austin Roses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Launching at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025, proceeds from The King’s Rose will support The King’s Foundation and its work building sustainable communities.

David J.C. Austin, Chairman at the Albrighton-based David Austin Roses, said: “Chelsea Flower Show is an incredibly special place for us. It’s where my father first exhibited his award-winning roses back in 1983, and ever since then, introducing a new variety here has become something of a tradition.

David J. C. Austin, Chairman at David Austin Roses.

"While every one of our English roses is exquisite and extraordinary in its own right, ‘The King’s Rose’ is particularly special – it’s our first striped rose, created in collaboration with The King’s Foundation.

"The rose is a tribute to the enduring values of His Majesty King Charles III through the work of the Foundation, investing in education, sustainable practices, and the revitalisation of heritage."

The growing fields at David Austin Roses.

The prestigious variety produces semi-double, repeat-flowering blooms that appear in profusion, with at least 20 buds per stem.

Its delicately papery petals boast distinct stripes in shades of fuchsia pink and white, creating an almost hand-painted look reminiscent of old Gallica roses.

The King's Rose.

Its light-medium Musk fragrance will envelop admirers with hints of fresh apple and rose water, with a beautiful warmth coming from soft clove notes.

A versatile and robust shrub that grows to approximately three to four feet tall, it has a vase-shaped growth habit and heart-shaped leaves, with vibrant yellow stems to attract pollinators.

“Walking through the trial fields and watching this rose perform better and better was incredibly exciting,” says Mr Austin. “But what truly made it special was the unexpected connection it sparked — memories of the first time I met King Charles at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in the early ’90s.

The King's Rose.

"We had a display of ‘Ferdinand Pichard,’ a beautiful striped rose originally bred in France in the early 20th century, and he told me it was the very first rose he’d ever grown. I couldn’t believe it — because it was the first rose that I'd grown, too. That shared moment has stayed with me ever since, and when I saw this new bloom in the fields — striped, distinctive, and full of charm and character — I knew it had to be the one. It felt like a sign. This had to be our rose.”

As with all new varieties bred by David Austin, The King’s Rose has undergone an exceptionally thorough 12-year breeding process at its nursery in Albrighton.

The breeding process at David Austin Roses.

Each year more than 40,000 seedlings are carefully nurtured, evaluated and gradually shortlisted until there is just one final rose that meets the highest standards of beauty, fragrance and resilience.

The meticulous process is led by Head of Breeding, Carl Bennett, who has been with the company for more than three decades and whose expertise and dedication ensures that only the best varieties make it through to introduction.

The breeding process at David Austin Roses

Carl said: “Breeding a new rose is a real labour of love, requiring plenty of patience and attention to detail at every stage of the process. ‘The King’s Rose’ is the result of over a decade of careful selection and refinement, and we are incredibly proud to see it come to life. Its distinctive colouring, graceful form, and delightful fragrance make it truly special – a fitting tribute to His Majesty’s passion for horticulture.”

The rose has been carefully nurtured by His Majesty's team of gardeners in his private gardens at Highgrove for the past three years.

There, it has been flourishing in pots on the royal patio, and also forms part of the newly installed crown sculpture at Highgrove by willow artist Emma Stothard.

The breeding process at David Austin Roses.

‘The King’s Rose’ is set to be a star of the show at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, with guests expected to flock to the David Austin Roses stand to see the new variety in person.

It will be the focal point of the immersive secret garden-themed stand, with visitors invited to wander through the roses and admire their unrivalled beauty and fragrance.

‘The King’s Rose’ will also be on display at the Highgrove Shop stand located on Eastern Avenue.

For more information about David Austin Roses and to purchase ‘The King’s Rose’, visit www.davidaustinroses.co.uk.