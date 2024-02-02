Shropshire A41 review to make safety recommendations after string of crashes

Recent years have seen calls for action over the number of serious crashes on the A41.

Between the start of 2017 and August 2022 there were more than 190 crashes where people were killed or injured on the A41 between Cosford and Whitchurch.

Last month West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he was sharing £600,000 between two road safety schemes – one of which is the A41 in Shropshire.

He said the money could be used for average speed cameras if they are deemed necessary.

It has also emerged that a study is taking place which will be providing recommendations on which, if any, safety measures are to be brought in.

The study involves Telford & Wrekin Council and neighbouring Shropshire Council, with the road travelling through the boundaries of both authorities,

A spokeswoman for Telford & Wrekin Council said it welcomed any support available to make the road safer.

She added that the review, which is under way, would look at the types of incidents along the stretch of the road and potential measures to improve safety.

"The road safety review of the A41 is part of an ongoing programme across the borough and the recommendations will help us develop schemes of work for the future," she said.

“The study has been commissioned by independent road safety experts in partnership with Shropshire Council and will bring together supporting data with the type of incidents occurring the length of the county-wide road.

“Once completed, the results will be analysed, and recommendations put forward for the most effective measures in the right locations. We would welcome any support that may become available.”

Announcing the funding last month Mr Campion said: "I hear regularly from victims impacted by speeding on our roads. It’s important measures to improve road safety are acted on and given the resources needed to make change.

"I fully support the route study currently being undertaken and have made significant funding available to fund average speed cameras if needed."

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment about its role in the review.