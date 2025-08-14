Two cars crash on rural road near Bridgnorth
The fire service were called after two vehicles crashed on a country road near Bridgnorth on Thursday evening.
The rush hour incident occurred in Oldington north of Bridgnorth.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call around 5.40pm and sent three fire engines.
On arrival, crews found the incident involved two saloon cars but nobody was trapped in their vehicles and crews left after making both vehicles safe, a spokesperson said.
West Mercia Police were also at the scene and have been approached for further details.