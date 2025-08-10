West End star to headline commemorative Battle of Britain Proms at Shropshire's RAF Museum

The Battle of Britain Proms return to the county's RAF Museum in Cosford next month on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21.

Set against a backdrop of historic aircraft, this stirring open-air concerts will mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain, paying tribute to 'The Few' with a rousing musical salute.

The Battle of Britain Proms at the RAF Museum in Cosford. Picture: RAF Museum

The Battle of Britain was a major air campaign fought during World War Two. It began on July 10 in 1940 and reached its climax on September 15 when the RAF successfully defended against a massive German Luftwaffe attack. This became known as 'Battle of Britain Day'.

The RAF Museum said audiences will be treated to three hours of toe-tapping tunes and patriotic classics, paired with food, fizz and poignant moments of reflection at the proms.

Headlining the proms on both evenings is the West End and Broadway sensation, Kerry Ellis who is well-known for her vocals and iconic performances in shows such as Wicked, Les Misérables, and We Will Rock You.

Kerry Ellis will headline the Battle of Britain Proms at the RAF Museum in Cosford. Picture: RAF Museum

The Proms line-up will also see performances from the Ida Girls, four exceptional sopranos known for their dynamic blend of reimagined operatic arias, musical theatre favourites, and chart-topping hits.

The Lymm Concert Band featuring more than 45 woodwind and brass musicians will also perform alongside the Cosford Military Wives Choir.

Ida Girls at the Battle of Britain Proms. Picture: RAF Museum

Public Events Manager at the RAF Museum Midlands, Mike Groves said: "The Battle of Britain Proms promises to be an uplifting and unforgettable tribute to the courage and sacrifice of ‘The Few’.

"As we commemorate the 85th anniversary, we’ll honour their legacy through stirring music, moments of reflection, and a true celebration of British spirit.

"We’re absolutely delighted to welcome an outstanding line-up of performers, including the incredible Kerry Ellis, to help make this a truly special evening for all who attend."

The Battle of Britain Proms at the RAF Museum in Cosford. Picture: RAF Museum

Attendees are being encouraged to take along picnic hampers, blankets, camping chairs, and have Union Jack flags at the ready.

Tickets for the Battle of Britain Proms cost £24 for adults (over 16) and £20 for concessions (under 16s/over 65s).

