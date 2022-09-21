Village homes plan recommended for approval despite local council objection

Albrighton Parish Council has voiced its objection to the plans

Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee will be asked to decide on the proposal for 24 homes in Albrighton.

The plan asks permission to build the houses on land to the east of Garridge Close in the village.

It would include three one-bedroom terraced bungalows, which are proposed to be affordable homes, three three-bedroom detached bungalows, and six four-bedroom detached homes.

The plans also include two three-storey apartments containing eight two-bedroom and four one-bedroom units.

Access to the one and a half acre site would be through Garridge Close.

The plan is going before the committee on Tuesday, September 27, with councillors set to take a vote on whether to allow the proposals to go ahead.

The scheme is going to the committee after the parish council objected.

Albrighton Parish Council said the local plans had intended that the land be used for housing for people of retirement age – with a proportion of one and two-bed homes sought for the site.

In a submission to Shropshire Council, the parish said: "The proposed site layout plan demonstrates that the vast majority of the land area of the site is to be occupied by larger homes.

"Therefore, the ratio of smaller dwellings compared to the number of larger homes, when viewed through land area, is disproportionate and unacceptable.

"The parish council accepts that the larger houses will be built to 'Lifetime Homes Standard' indicating that these could be occupied by people of retirement age.

"However, the reality is it is unlikely that people of retirement age will want to move from one large dwelling to another."

It also says the proposal would be "over development" of the site, saying it had been earmarked for 20 homes in the local plan.

It adds: "The Parish Council also has grave concerns regarding the amount of traffic that will be generated by the development using Garridge Close and its effect on highway safety and the free flow of traffic."

The submission said it is concerned about the impact on highways safety, adding: "It is highly likely that the level of proposed develop will significantly increase the volume of traffic using this road.

"This is exacerbated by the number of larger dwelling proposed which are likely to generate more vehicle trips. As a consequence of pedestrians and the larger number of vehicles sharing the access to this road, the development is likely to have a detrimental effect on highway safety.

"This is intensified at school pick up and drop off times as the road is extensively used during these times by parents parking their cars. The nearby former Sports and Social Club is at present used by parents for informal parking. However, if the proposed redevelopment of this site into residential accommodation is approved this parking area will cease to exist, putting additional pressure on Garridge Close and further endangering highway safety."

Shropshire Council's highways officials have dismissed concerns over traffic, saying they have no objection, although there must be a traffic management plan during construction.

Planning officer David Jones has recommended councillors approve the plans.

He said: "It is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to a legal agreement being completed to secure affordable housing requirements, open space provision and a dedicated pedestrian access through the development from Garridge Close and total, up £10, 000 contribution towards the replacement of up to four existing trees in Albrighton High Street and £20, 000 towards biodiversity enhancements at Donnington and Albrighton Local Nature Reserve as compensation for tree and consequent habitat loss as a result of the development."