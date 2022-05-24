Gold medal success at Chelsea Flower Show for Albrighton rose nursery

David Austin Roses was awarded a gold medal for its display at the Chelsea Flower Show. Photo: David Austin Roses

The nursery, from Albrighton, was one of the big winners on judging day at the 2022 show after receiving top prize for its display, described as 'a display of fragrant English roses'.

The display was one of 45 exhibits to receive a gold medal in the floral awards at the Grand Pavilion and marked the 26th time that David Austin Roses, which has bred English roses for the last 60 years, has secured a gold medal.

The display carried a royal theme, with three of the types of roses named after members of the Royal Family, including the Elizabeth, a pale pink-apricot rose with a strong sweet fragrance and hints of lemon sherbet and Old Rose.

Other roses in the display were the William and Catherine, a white rose with a pure myrrh fragrance, and the Princess Anne, which is a shrub rose with deep pink young flowers which fade to rich pink and have a hint of yellow on its underside.

A spokesman for David Austin Roses said: "We are hugely proud to announce that we have been awarded a Gold Medal at Chelsea Flower Show 2022.

"It is a delight to have returned to the show this year and secured our 26th gold medal."

There were also celebrations for Birmingham City Council, which won a gold medal for its Commonwealth Games Birmingham exhibition.

Flowers grown at the council’s own nurseries and features linked to the Birmingham 2022 sporting competition and venues made up the eye-catching display, which has an interpretation of the official Games logo as its centerpiece.