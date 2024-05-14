Otters get a new floating playground thanks to generous donation from kayak company

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The newly decorated habitat for Hoo Zoo's Asian short clawed otters has been completed with the addition of a generous donation.

Shropshire Raft Tours have handed over a kayak that will become a floating playground for the zoo's bevy of otters.

Zoo owner, Will Dorrell said: "We are really grateful for the donation of a kayak to our otter habitat. The plight of Asian short clawed otters in the wild is often missed and understated.

"Through the new decoration of ours habitat to more accurately showcase the conflict between these animals and humans we can hopefully encourage children and adults alike to take more of an interest.

"The kayak will serve as great enrichment and a fun playground for the otters whilst better highlighting the impact we can all have on our surroundings."

Sharon Bailey, owner of Shropshire Raft Tours Ltd, said they were "happy to help out a local business" and happy to improve the experience of the otter group.

The newly decorated habitat will be available for visitors to see from May 20.

Any other business owners or private individuals who may be looking to donate items to any of the animal habitats are encouraged to get in touch, by emailing info@hoo-zoo.com