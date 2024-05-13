'I knew I had to have him': Joy around the country as rescue dog finds new home after three years in kennels

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The plight of five-year-old "chunky Staffy" Buster captured the hearts of thousands on social media after his search for a new home went viral.

Buster has called Birch Hill Rescue Centre home for the last three years having arrived fearful and nervous during the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff at the rescue centre near Cleobury Mortimer worked for two years filling him up with love and restoring his confidence, before Shropshire Canine's Cheryl Gibson - who works to raise the profile of dogs in rescue centres - launched an appeal to find him a forever home.

Buster with Cheryl, from Shropshire Canine

In March, the appeal went viral after being shared by Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison. In the following weeks, toys and treats flooded into the rescue centre, all with Buster's name on.

And now, after three years of waiting, Buster is finally settling into his new home near the beach after being adopted by married couple, Amanda and John Eddleston.

Staff seeing Buster off to his new home in South Wales

Amanda, who lives in South Wales, spotted Buster on TikTok several weeks ago.

"I'm a big dog fan so I get a lot of dogs on TikTok," Amanda said. "We lost our rescue staff last July, he was 11 and we had him for nine years.

"Three months later we lost our other girl. I said no more, I'm never having another dog again. Then Buster came along.

"Years ago I had an English Bull Terrier called Buster, it just all made sense. I knew I had to have him."

Buster, all settled in South Wales. Photo: Amanda Eddleston

The pair travelled up several times to the centre so he could get to know them before he eventually joined them on the journey back to Wales on Saturday.

While Buster is technically on a month-trial, Amanda said she already knows he's not going anywhere.

"He's settled in so well, you wouldn't know he spent three years in kennels. We've bathed him, we've taken him on walks he's had no reaction - he's a lovely, lovely dog.

"He's already got a tag with my name and my number on - we were meant to be."

Cheryl, who managed to rush down to Birch Hill to see Buster off, said she was thrilled that Buster had found the perfect family.

She said: "I'm over the moon. I can't believe he was overlooked for so long. Birch Hill was being really careful, but he just needed to be seen by the right people.

"Buster's filled a hole that Amanda and John needed filling. He was so comfortable going off with them, you could see it straight away. He was really happy to go off with them and start his new life.

"He's going to be on the beach all the time enjoying life as it should be enjoyed."