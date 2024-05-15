New zoo exhibit to plunge Shropshire into the Ice Age

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staff at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World are taking visitors back in time to around 2.6 million years ago with the launch of a new exhibit.

Land of the Beasts will be officially opened on June 1, by British wildlife TV presenter, naturalist, conservationist Nigel Marven.

He is best known as presenter of the BBC miniseries Chased by Dinosaurs, its sequel, Sea Monsters, as well as the ITV miniseries Prehistoric Park.

Owner, Will Dorrell with the new Ice Age area at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

The new exhibit will feature animatronic ice age creatures including favourites such as the Woolly Mammoth along with highlighting live animals that lived alongside them - such as the Lynx.

The zoo's owner, Will Dorrell said: "We are really looking forward to getting this brand new exhibit open for everyone to enjoy. It’s been in the works for so long that it feels like an Ice Age but it’s very nearly finished.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World is getting ready to launch a new exhibit celebrating the Ice Age

"We are extremely passionate about conservation, whilst animatronics might seem gimmicky we feel they are just as important in making children and adults alike realise that these animals once existed and are now extinct - potentially much the same as many of the animals alive today.

"We are really excited about Nigel Marven coming to open Land of the Beasts. Since first visiting us last year, Nigel has become a great ambassador and has worked with us on multiple projects including a line of YouTube videos and some exciting things for the future."

A preview night for the new exhibit is being held on May 18, and are available to book online at hoo-zoo.com