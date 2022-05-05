RAF parade to return for first time since the pandemic

The RAF parade has taken place in Albrighton previously and will be returning for the first time in four years

Albrighton, the home of RAF Cosford, will be hosting a parade from RAF personnel from 10.30am on Saturday.

The parishes of Albrighton and Donnington with Boscobel granted an 'Act of Approbation' to RAF Cosford in 1998 – the act is the equivalent for a village granting the freedom of the borough.

Saturday will see RAF personnel march through Albrighton with weapons drawn, bayonets fixed and drums beating.

The RAF band will march at 10.30am to Ashfields where the salute will be taken by the RAF Station Commander, Group Captain Gareth Bryant OBE, and the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire.

Following inspection of the parade the RAF personnel will continue to march down the High Street.

Sylvia Pledger, chairman of Albrighton Parish Council, said: "The theme for this year is a ‘thank you’ from the parish councils to all those people from Albrighton who have supported the village through the difficult days of the pandemic and who continued to supply essential goods and services to the village.