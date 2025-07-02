Stolen vehicle recovered after being spotted by 'sharp-eyed' member of public

PCSO for Shifnal and Albrighton Steven Breese said the Nissan Juke was reported stolen to police.

It was recovered after being spotted by a resident and taken for forensic examination.

Police thanked the resident for their help locating the car.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Thank you to a sharp-eyed member of our local community. A stolen vehicle has been successfully recovered this morning by local officers and is on its way for some forensic examination.

A stolen car has been recovered. Picture: Shifnal and Albrighton Police

"The car was reported stolen and thanks to your quick action and community teamwork, the owner of the vehicle is now being contacted with the news that their car has been located and recovered.

"A huge thank you to everyone who shared information and stayed alert. This is a perfect example of how we can all play a part in keeping our community safe."