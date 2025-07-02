Parking restrictions planned for Albrighton roads - here's what to expect

In a bid to "improve the amenities of the area", Shropshire Council are proposing to introduce a range of parking restrictions for several roads in Albrighton.

The local authority say the proposed restrictions will "help avoid danger by providing safer parking and improved visibility, improved flow of traffic and access for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists wishing to use the roads".

Plans include expanding the no waiting at any time restrictions (double yellow lines) along Station Road towards the junction with the A41 Albrighton Bypass and past Cotswold Drive.

Station Road, Albrighton. Photo: Google

Limited waiting zones (one hour, no return within one hour) would be created within the new restrictions.

There are also plans to create a blue badge holders-only limited waiting area along Station Road, outside of Albrighton Library.

The "prohibition of stopping on school keep clear markings" is also proposed for Shaw Lane.

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until July 18, can be viewed at Albrighton Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Those wishing to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals are asked to email or write to the addresses above, as objections cannot be accepted over the phone.