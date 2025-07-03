Telecare charge backed by Shropshire Council committee

Shropshire Council decided last month to bill users £3.45 a week to use the telecare service, which will generate just over £240,000. It is also cheaper than neighbouring authorities, with Telford & Wrekin Council charging £3.75 a week and Wrexham County Borough Council £5.65 a week.

Currently, around 2,060 people receive telecare services in Shropshire. However, based on the experiences of Telford & Wrekin Council in 2024 and feedback from consultation responses, the introduction of charges is expected to result in a 21 to 40 per cent reduction in service uptake.

A total of 297 users would also be exempt from fees, which is in line with the proposed commitment to continue funding the service for those who are care eligible.

The decision was “called in” for review by the council’s Green and Progressive Independent councillors ahead of the charge starting from October.

Councillor Julian Dean, who was supported in his motion by the Labour Party, said he wanted to review and understand the decision; test the evidence base; understand the impact of telecare as a preventative service; clarify who is affected by the decision and how; and explore which mitigations have been put in place.

“Exploring these points will help determine whether the decision should proceed as planned or if further work is needed before implementation,” said Councillor Dean.

The motion was discussed at Wednesday’s (July 2) People Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

Councillor Ruth Houghton, portfolio holder for social care, said: “I think we need to recognise that preventative services are absolutely criticial to maintaining people safe at home, but the other thing is that they are not a free service.

“One of the things we have looked at very closely is the mitigations around incurring any additional financial hardship, i.e. individuals who are affected by this. I would reiterate it’s not a withdrawal of service – there’s going to be a charge – but in that process, there’s going to be some real benefits.

“The service is there to support people’s independence at home.”

Councillor Roger Evans, portfolio holder for finance, added that the administration ‘cannot go into the red’.

“The ground is crumbling under our feet, because the costs are going up but our income is not staying in proportion,” said Councillor Evans.

“We need to look at the services the council is producing and how we can stay out of any situation which will involve the Government sending officers in.”

Councillor Andy Davis, who was chairing the meeting, said he supported the decision, but asked for it to be reviewed in 12 months time. He was backed by the majority of the members.