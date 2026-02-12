Vehicle ends up in roadside woodland after crash in Telford
Shropshire firefighters were called to a single-vehicle crash in Telford on Thursday afternoon.
By Megan Jones
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Horsehay in Telford at just before 3pm on Thursday (February 12).
Crews from Telford and Wellington fire stations rushed to the scene, where they found one vehicle had come to a rest in woodland near the road.
Firefighters made sure the vehicle was electrically safe and reported the incident under control by 3.16pm.