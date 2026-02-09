Plans to expand special educational needs provision in Telford could create more than 100 new school places

Telford & Wrekin Council say it is looking to expand provision for children with special educational needs through several new SEND hubs.

The council said it plans to invest £1.7million, which would lead to the creation of new hubs attached to mainstream schools and around 100 new specialist places across the borough.

Similar hubs opened at two borough schools, Millbrook Primary School and Newport Junior School, last year.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: “Whilst a majority of children with special educational needs are able to attend mainstream school, we know there is a need for growth in our SEND provision.

“By developing these hubs within schools, it allows children to access full time education in a dedicated environment, with the benefit of being part of the wider school community.

“These hubs will be a space where every pupil is seen, supported and empowered, where individual needs are met with understanding and where learners can thrive.

“We’ve had really positive feedback from the hubs that opened last year, and we look forward to working with local schools to develop this project further.”