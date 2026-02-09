The incident happened at Burcot, Wrockwardine at about 9.21am.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and to safety before firefighters arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Monday, February 9, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Wrockwardine.

“Vehicle in shallow water one person has self extricated, no action by fire service personnel.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.