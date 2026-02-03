Major Telford hotel to stop housing asylum seekers 'in the coming weeks'

Telford's Madeley Court Hotel has provided accommodation for asylum seekers since 2021.

The town's Labour MP, Shaun Davies, has today announced that the Government will be closing the site as an asylum hotel "in the coming weeks".

Mr Davies has raised the issue on numerous occasions since his election in 2024, calling for the hotel to be "returned to the community".

The MP said that hotels are "simply not the right place to house people in the asylum system".

Confirming the latest developments he said: “This is the right decision for Telford and for the people who have been living in the hotel.

"Madeley Court is a legacy of the previous Conservative Government’s failed asylum system, which relied heavily on hotels because decisions were not being made quickly enough.

"This is about fairness, fairness to local residents who want their hotel back, and fairness to those seeking asylum. Long-term hotel accommodation was never appropriate or fair to them.”

The Government has been working to cut back on the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

Mr Davies added: “This Government is fixing a broken system and starting to restore our communities. I will continue to keep residents updated as this process moves forward.”

The MP has raised the issue in Parliament, and met directly with both the Prime Minister at Downing Street and Home Office ministers, pressing for the immediate closure of the hotel and a "firm guarantee" that Telford will not be used again for further Home Office accommodation.

Last week he again renewed his calls for progress on the issue.