'Give Telford back its hotel': MP renews calls to close Madeley Court to asylum seekers

Telford’s MP has renewed his call for the closure of Madeley Court Hotel, which has been used to accommodate asylum seekers since 2021, and has urged Ministers to "hand the site back" for use by the local community.

In recent days, the MP said he has met with the Prime Minister at Downing Street and Home Office Ministers to demand the closure of Madeley Court and a guarantee that Telford will not be used again for further Home Office accommodation.

Shaun Davies MP said: “This Government is starting the job of rebuilding communities and delivering the investment that Telford has been denied for far too long.

Telford Madeley Court Hotel

"But residents are rightly concerned that Madeley Court continues to operate as an asylum hotel.

“I have raised this issue relentlessly since my election. Hotels are simply not the right place to house people in the asylum system and this failed policy has caused real disruption for local people.

"Enough is enough; it’s time to give Telford back its hotel.”

The renewed call comes as South Telford prepares to benefit from a £20 million investment as part of the Government's Pride in Place programme.

The financial boost is aimed at regenerating neighbourhoods, improving public spaces, and restoring pride in local communities - an aim that the MP said risks being "undermined" if they don't deal with "the mess left behind by the last Government".

Mr Davies added: “Closing Madeley Court is essential if our community is to fully move forward and benefit from the investment coming its way.”