Thousands of pounds of cannabis, an illegal immigrant, family threats from nicknamed gangsters - all part of a major drugs operation run from a Telford house

Patrick Nurishaj, 25, and of no-fixed-abode, was arrested by police back on October 8 last year.

The Albanian national had been seen driving a grey Peugeot on Stirchley Avenue in Telford around 10.50pm.

What officers found during the stop led to the discovery of a major cannabis grow run out of a property in Madeley.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Nurishaj, who pleaded guilty to one count of production of cannabis, had come to the country illegally and had been working on a construction site as he sought to make money for a better life for himself - and his family in Albania.

But, when it was discovered that he didn't have permission to work in the UK his employers let him go.

The court heard that the 25-year-old had been offered a job by a "friend of a friend" cleaning and fixing up homes.

But he said that when he arrived at the house on Coppice Close in Madeley he was confronted with a fully operational cannabis farm - with lights, extractor fans, and insulation.

The Albanian insisted that those running the operation were only known by nickname, and threatened to harm him and his family back home if he revealed what was going on.