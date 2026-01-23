Firefighters called to Telford home after fire breaks out in bedroom

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a home on Portland Drive in Overdale, Telford, at around 6pm on Thursday, January 22, following a report of a house fire.

Three crews were sent to the scene from Telford and Wellington fire stations and West Merica Police were also in attendance.

Portland Drive, Telford. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved "a small fire within a bedroom" which was extinguished by crews.

Firefighters remained on scene following the blaze to check temperatures with a thermal imaging camera.

West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.