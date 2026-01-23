Appeal launched to find man missing from Telford

Telford Police said Daniel Bessant has not been seen since yesterday - Thursday, January 22.

Officers have urged anyone who knows his location to contact them without delay.

A spokesman for the force said: "Can you help us find Daniel Bessant who has been missing from Telford since yesterday (Thursday 22 January)?

Daniel Bessant.

"He was last seen around 5pm on Church Parade in Wombridge.

"The 41-year-old is described as white, around 6ft, with strawberry blonde hair.

"He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a navy blue jumper, a black coat and carrying a black back pack.

"Please report any recent sightings online here.

"If you know their current location, please call 999 without delay. Please quote 00294_i of the 22 January."