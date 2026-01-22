Grit bin requests surge after ice and snow in Telford

St George’s and Priorslee Parish Council owns some 47 grit bins in its area and the recent icy blast has brought in requests from another 17 roads.

“Cars were wheel-spinning outside our house and people were pushing the cars up and down the road,” said Councillor Sarah Harrison (St Georges East Ward).

Snow arrives at Telford Town Park.

Tuesday’s meeting was told that one ‘lad’ has his car written off at a particularly icy junction where cars were “sliding straight out into oncoming traffic.”

The St George’s and Priorslee area has more grit bins than anywhere in the borough, the meeting was told. Councillors spoke of the parish seeing significant snow when other areas of the borough only get a flurry.

The cost of a new grit bin is £200 plus £50 for three refills in its first year, councillors were told.

The meeting heard that Telford & Wrekin Council can assess locations to see if they meet certain criteria.

But if they don’t pass borough council muster, then the parish may be able to pick up the bill.

Referring to talk of another snowfall in the near future, Councillor Paul Thomas (Priorslee) said: “Time is of the essence.”

But Councillor Richard Overton (St Georges West Ward) replied: “We won’t get them in time for the next snowfall.”

Councillor Thomas said that a few years ago he got together with other residents and together they paid for their own grit bins.

People can also ask to be a snow warden and receive their own supply of salt.

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell (Priorslee) said she would “not be popular” when she said that residents have some personal responsibility for their own paths.

“It is not the job of the council to ensure that every single path is gritted,” she said.

Councillors agreed to submit a list of suggested locations to Telford & Wrekin Council to see if any met their criteria.

After the borough has assessed the locations, the parish council would then consider whether to add any to its list.